Previewing Matt Youmans’ 2022 NFL mock draft

VSiN’s NFL Draft Betting Guide is now available for purchase, to help you with your draft bets. The digital guide will include a unique column from Super Bowl-winning GM, Michael Lombardi, NFL mock draft from VSiN host, Matt Youmans, and staff best bets.

The guide may be purchased at VSiN.com/Draft for just $10.

Here is a preview of Matt Youmans’ mock draft:

1. Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

It would not be a surprise if the Jaguars pounce on a different defensive end or one of the top offensive tackles instead of going with the so-called safe pick in Hutchinson, who’s -200 to be No. 1. I’m not sold on Hutchinson and doubt Jacksonville is either, but I’ll play it safe with the odds-on favorite. If Hutchinson falls, he’s not going far because Detroit would draft him next.

2. Lions: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

This would be a shocker, but it’s Detroit, so expect an oddball move. A corner offers little to no value with a pick this high, yet the Lions took Jeff Okudah third overall in 2020. Stingley is a different player and probably a better prospect. It’s worth taking a shot on Hutchinson at + 220 to go No. 2.

3. Texans: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Rumors around the league indicate Walker could go No. 1 instead of Hutchinson. Houston has a lot of needs, starting with rebuilds to the offensive and defensive lines. If Walker is available, the 6-5, 272-pound Bulldog is probably the highest-rated player on the Texans’ board.

To see the full mock draft, click here.

DraftKings and VSiN are preparing exclusive programming and products to provide sports bettors with the insights and analysis they need to inform their wagering decisions.

Leveraging the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts and sports personalities, VSiN and DraftKings will debut the 2022 NFL Draft Betting Preview on Sunday, April 24, from 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT - 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Accessible via VSiN.com, and both VSiN’s YouTube Channel and DraftKings’ YouTube Channel, sports fans will receive an exclusive and comprehensive preview of the NFL Draft betting markets not found anywhere else.