Caleb Love to return to North Carolina

Following their surprise run to the national championship game earlier this month, the North Carolina Tar Heels received some good news this afternoon as point guard Caleb Love announced that he’ll be returning to Chapel Hill for his junior year this winter.

story still being written…2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/U0r1q2NrZ5 — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 24, 2022

After earning ACC All-Freshman Team honors the year prior, Love improved as a sophomore and played an integral role in the Tar Heels going from a bubble team to a title contender in a span of six weeks. The St. Louis, MO, native ended up averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds for UNC this past season.

His best performance came arguably during the national semifinal, where he put up 28 points and four rebounds as North Carolina triumphed over rival Duke 81-77 to advance to the title game. Despite raw point totals, he shot just 37.1% from the field and could stand to improve upon that before presumably entering the draft next season.

His decision comes right after fellow guard R.J. Davis announced his return for next season. North Carolina currently has +1100 odds to win the national championship next season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.