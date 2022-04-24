 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Draymond Green fouls out with two minutes left in Game 4 vs. Nuggets

The Warriors PF commits a poor foul late to exit the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors celebrates against the Denver Nuggets during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have successfully completed a comeback against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 as they go for a sweep. They’ll have to close the game without Draymond Green, who fouled out with two minutes left after hacking Aaron Gordon.

Green finished the game with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists but he had some questionable fouls throughout the contest which kept the Nuggets ticking. The Warriors forward also had two steals and remained a force on the defensive end of the floor, trying to contain Nikola Jokic.

If the Warriors do not complete the sweep, they’ll attempt to win this series at home Wednesday. Green will obviously be back for that game, and he’ll hope to keep his foul count in check for that game. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, so the Warriors are still highly likely to advance to the next round.

