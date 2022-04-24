Draymond Green fouls out with two minutes left in Game 4 vs. Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have successfully completed a comeback against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 as they go for a sweep. They’ll have to close the game without Draymond Green, who fouled out with two minutes left after hacking Aaron Gordon.

Green finished the game with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists but he had some questionable fouls throughout the contest which kept the Nuggets ticking. The Warriors forward also had two steals and remained a force on the defensive end of the floor, trying to contain Nikola Jokic.

If the Warriors do not complete the sweep, they’ll attempt to win this series at home Wednesday. Green will obviously be back for that game, and he’ll hope to keep his foul count in check for that game. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, so the Warriors are still highly likely to advance to the next round.