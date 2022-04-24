Hunter Dickinson to return to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines received some good news this evening as center Hunter Dickinson announced that he’ll be returning for his junior season this winter.

After earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2021, the 7’1” big man from Alexandria, VA, elevated his game as a sophomore this past season. Shooting 56.3% from the floor, he averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and played an instrumental role in the Wolverines sneaking into the NCAA Tournament field.

One of his strongest performances of the year came in the second round of the tournament as he put up 27 points and 11 rebounds in a 76-68 upset of Tennessee that helped catapult Michigan to the Sweet Sixteen. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten as a result of his efforts.

He’ll return to a Wolverine program that hopes to have a more consistent regular season than it did this past winter. Michigan currently has +2500 odds to win the NCAA Tournament courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.