Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji declares for 2022 NBA Draft

After capping his collegiate career with a national championship earlier this month, Kansas Jayhawks shooting guard Ochai Agbaji officially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft on Sunday.
Next Chapter… pic.twitter.com/V2OqJ1c2Cl— Ochai Agbaji (@youngoch) April 24, 2022
The Kansas City native had an accomplished career during his time in nearby Lawrence, KS, and improved with each passing season. Returning to campus as a senior this past season, Agbaji earned Big 12 Player of the Year and consensus First Team All-American honors by averaging 18.8 points on 47.5% shooting and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Helping KU earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Agbaji excelled throughout the month and helped earn the Jayhawks a trip to New Orleans for the Final Four. He would put up 21 points against Villanova in the semifinal before offering 12 points and three rebounds in the team’s 72-69 victory against North Carolina in the national championship game. His efforts earned him the Most Outstanding Player award for the entire tournament.
Agbaji is currenly projected as a mid-first round pick in this summer’s draft by most analysts.