Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji declares for 2022 NBA Draft

After capping his collegiate career with a national championship earlier this month, Kansas Jayhawks shooting guard Ochai Agbaji officially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft on Sunday.

The Kansas City native had an accomplished career during his time in nearby Lawrence, KS, and improved with each passing season. Returning to campus as a senior this past season, Agbaji earned Big 12 Player of the Year and consensus First Team All-American honors by averaging 18.8 points on 47.5% shooting and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Helping KU earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Agbaji excelled throughout the month and helped earn the Jayhawks a trip to New Orleans for the Final Four. He would put up 21 points against Villanova in the semifinal before offering 12 points and three rebounds in the team’s 72-69 victory against North Carolina in the national championship game. His efforts earned him the Most Outstanding Player award for the entire tournament.

Agbaji is currenly projected as a mid-first round pick in this summer’s draft by most analysts.