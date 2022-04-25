WR Drake London: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London had a breakout final college football season cut short with a fractured ankle, but that is unlikely to have much of an impact on NFL team evaluations as we get closer to the NFL Draft.

In eight games, London caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards with 7 touchdowns before missing the final month of the season.

WR Drake London: Scouting Report

London has fantastic size to be an NFL pass catcher and can certainly be described as a possession receiver especially with how often USC looked his way in his final college season. He is versatile enough to operate on the outside or in the slot but is not the fastest player out of this year’s wide receiver class.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 10, New York Jets

“This might be wide receiver all the way, unless a team trades up. Jameson Williams could be an option, but I like the 6-foot-4 London a little more. He’s a weapon in the red zone.” – Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 22, Green Bay Packers

“London is a big receiver in the Mike Evans mold. He is coming off an injury, so there is a concern, but he would help give Aaron Rodgers a big weapon down the field.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 22, Green Bay Packers

“The Packers should feel confident they can land a strong wide receiver of choice to replace Davante Adams with the pick acquired from trading him. London may not last this long, but his recent rise ensures that Green Bay will get great value here, and should get either Wilson or Williams if not him. London has the size, speed, hands and quickness to be Aaron Rodgers’ trusty new outside No. 1.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 21, New England Patriots

“London would give Mac Jones a large catch radius, YAC specialist.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

London is expected to be one of the top wide receivers selected in this year’s NFL Draft, so he will certainly have chances to make an impact in his first season. His ability to play wherever coaches want him at the wide receiver position should be helpful in getting on the field early as well. If he lands in a solid system, London could absolutely have fantasy value in Year 1.

Fantasy impact: Career

It’s a little more difficult to project out an entire career, but London has the skills necessary to sustain a long career. He has a great chance to be a fantasy football contributor for years to come and could operate as a team’s No. 1 wide receiver early in his career.