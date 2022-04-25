QB Desmond Ridder: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

The biggest questions around the draft right now surround the quarterback position. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder had an incredible college career. He led Cincinnati to their first ever College Football Playoff appearance in his final season with the Bearcats. In his senior year, Ridder threw for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 572 yards and five touchdowns. Ridder won the AAC Offensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row.

QB Desmond Ridder: Scouting Report

A big pro for Ridder is his athletic ability. Of all the quarterbacks who ran at the NFL Combine, Ridder was by far the fastest with a 4.49 40-yard dash time. While he’s great running the ball, he still tries to make plays with his arm and doesn't immediately run.

One weakness is some inconsistencies with the deep ball. He also has lacks some accuracy throwing the ball. Against the best competition of the season, in the College Football Playoff, Ridder had some struggles.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 32, Detroit Lions

“How about this one, Todd? The Lions would get the fifth-year option for Ridder, which we know is important. And I think he could be their starter soon. Ridder is a veteran with poise, arm strength and the ability to throw on the move.” -Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 16, New Orleans Saints

“They traded this week to get this pick, so they have to take a shot on a quarterback. Ridder is the best option here. I think he has a chance to be really good.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 20, Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers cannot mess around with Mason Rudolph or limited bridge options such as Mitchell Trubisky. They could think offensive line here, but Ridder’s experience, leadership, strong arm and sometimes dazzling athleticism provides the ideal makeup for Mike Tomlin’s next playmaking leader to replace Ben Roethlisberger.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 26, Washington Commanders (mock trade)

“Another trade-back by the Commanders. More selections for Ron Rivera’s squadron. At this stage in Round 1, they’re smitten with the opportunity to pick Ridder to be the heir apparent to Carson Wentz. Or maybe Wentz insurance.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

Unless Ridder goes early in the first round, I would expect Ridder’s rookie year to be more of a learning experience. He’ll spend most of the season learning the playbook. Playing under Tribusky in Pittsburgh for a season would be extremely helpful.

Fantasy impact: Career

Ridder is a quarterback who could be a quiet star in a few years. With a high powered offense, Ridder should have a ton of success. With his running ability, that gives him even more value fantasy wise.