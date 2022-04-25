DE Josh Paschal: NFL Draft scouting report

Last season with the Kentucky Wildcats, Josh Paschal led his team with 15.5 tackles for a loss, including 5.5 sacks. No surprise for a player who practically lives in his opponents’ backfield. A team captain for three years in a row, Paschal was also named second-team All-SEC in his final season at Kentucky and earned Academic All American honors as well.

He’s likely to be picked on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft. But with his potential, don’t be surprised if he turns into one of those players teams are kicking themselves for passing over with a much earlier pick.

Josh Paschal: Scouting Report

Paschal is built a little different than your typical edge player. He’s 6-foot-3, 278 pounds with a long frame. What teams will really like about Paschal is his versatility. He can lineup in a three-point stance or standing up, and he can even slide inside as a three technique. It’s all possible thanks to a combination of outstanding burst off the snap and his knack for coming off the ball low with lots of leverage. Those traits are going to lead to a lot more wins than losses against would-be blockers in the middle. Paschal also has a nice bullrush and long-arm moves. And he tackles well.

One knock on Paschal is that he can sometimes be too deferential to his raw skills, leaving him vulnerable to getting locked up by more tactical blockers. That aggression can also lead to him taking himself out of the play. And while he’s quick, he’s not going to chase down a ball carrier from behind.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 71, Chicago Bears

“The Bears would have drafted either of the two players who just came off the board if still available — Chicago could use Raimann on its offensive line or Austin catching passes. But Paschal could make an instant impact, too, especially defending the run off the edge.” – McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 147, New York Giants

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 188, Jacksonville Jaguars