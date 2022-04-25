OT Charles Cross: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Former Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive tackle tackle Charles Cross is expected to be one of the top linemen to go off the board during the first round of the NFL Draft, and there’s a lot to like about his projection to the pros.

Cross started the final two seasons of his college career and was named an All-SEC selection in 2021.

OT Charles Cross: Scouting Report

Cross is at his best as a pass blocker, which is obviously an extremely important part of the evaluation process, so teams have to love that. He could play at either tackle position and showed plenty of consistency at the college level. Cross is not as athletic as some of the other linemen in his tier but has all the tools for a player who should step into a starting role right away in his rookie season.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 13, Houston Texans

“If Davis Mills is going to have success in the NFL, Houston has to get some protection for him. Cross might be the best pure pass-protector in the entire class.” — McShay

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 16, New Orleans Saints

“The Saints’ trade-up ultimately yields a top-end talent at the tackle position. Mission accomplished.”

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 9, Seattle Seahawks

“They have to improve their offensive line, and Cross could step in and start at left tackle right away. Both tackles from last year are gone for now.”

Sporting News: No. 6, Carolina Panthers

“The Panthers will not be taking a quarterback early while settling on starting Sam Darnold again and instead should address their biggest offensive weakness overall. Cross is a similar strength-power prospect to Ekwonu with his own mean and nasty blocking style. He has untapped upside with his footwork and agility.”