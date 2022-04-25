RB Brian Robinson Jr.: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Brian Robinson Jr. has continually gotten better and better since his career at Alabama started five years ago.

He got playing time and hit paydirt in every single season during his time in college, but never earned more than 500 rushing yards through his junior season. But then, he exploded in 2021, rushing for 1,343 yards and adding nearly another 300 in the passing game as well. With 16 total touchdowns, 14 rushing and two through the air, he shattered his previous high mark of six. In fact, adding up all his touchdowns from his first four years (15) would still be less than he got in his final year in Tuscaloosa.

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Scouting Report

Robinson is a big back, standing at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he’s built more like a linebacker than a traditional running back. That makes him dangerous in between the tackles, bruising whatever defender tries to run in his way. He should be able to come straight into the league and slot in as a third-down or short-yardage back in the worst-case scenario, but could realistically see much more playing time than that.

Mock Draft landing spots

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 101, Philadelphia Eagles

Sporting News: No. 96, Denver Broncos

“The Broncos need to get a complementary power back to replace Melvin Gordon with Javonte Williams. Robinson is a bruiser and strong finisher, built out of a familiar Crimson Tide mold.”

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

The team that drafts him will have a big Impact in what his potential fantasy outlook is for his rookie season. He could be a rotational back, getting heavy carries. His legs can handle that too since he only carried the ball 545 times in his five seasons with the Crimson Tide. But he could also be relegated to short-yardage duties as the bruising back that he is. Though running backs do tend to come into the league and make an immediate impact, so no matter where he ends up he should still provide some worth to any fantasy roster.

Fantasy impact: Career

Robinson could honestly become a RB1 if he ends up on the right team. While he loves to run in between the tackles, he has more speed than he’s given credit for a lot of the time and can be productive as a pass-catcher once in a while as well. He just needs to find the right system and right coach to really thrive from a fantasy perspective.