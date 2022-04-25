TE Isaiah Likely: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

Tight end Isaiah Likely is a four-year player out of Coastal Carolina. In 2021, Likely played in 13 games and had 59 receptions for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had at least five touchdowns in each season and in his senior year, he finally became the redzone threat they wanted him to develop into. His 12 receiving touchdowns led all tight ends for the 2021 season.

TE Isaiah Likely: Scouting Report

Likely is 6 ft. 4 and has above-average speed for a tight end. Of the 27 career touchdowns he has, five of them were 50-plus yards. He needs to improve his blocking to get on the field more and that will be something they will focus on with Likely. He has potential, but for players that are used to Kyle Pitts being the top tight end in a class, Likely is a few tiers below that.

Against tougher competition at the next level, he will likely lose the edge he had in college. He still has dependable hands and should be able to at least take that facet of his game to the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 99, Cleveland Browns

“The Browns franchise-tagged David Njoku, but they could use another pass-catcher at the position. Likely finished second among FBS tight ends in both receiving yards (912) and touchdown catches (12).” – McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 75, Denver Broncos

“The Broncos are thin at tight end beyond Albert Okwuegbunam after including Noah Fant in the Russell Wilson trade. Likely has some of the same explosive pass-catching qualities.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 83, Philadelphia Eagles

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

There is not a track record of tight ends performing well in their rookie season. First, he would have to be drafted by a team that was desperate for a tight end and then he would have to win the job ahead of the regular season.

Fantasy impact: Career

Anything can happen in an NFL career. When it comes to Likely, his ceiling is being an average tight end in the NFL. His floor is falling out of relevance entirely and just being a depth piece or being used as a blocker.