WR John Metchie: NFL Draft scouting report and fantasy football profile

John Metchie was a huge cog in the machine that was the Alabama Crimson Tide a season ago, but suffered an ACL injury in the SEC championship game that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Still, even without two and a half games, he still racked up 1142 yards and eight of his 14 career touchdowns last season as a junior. He’s a high-reception kind of guy, hauling in 96 passes a year ago and would have easily eclipsed the century mark if he didn’t get injured.

WR John Metchie: Scouting Report

That ACL tear is a bit of a worry, especially considering how late in the season it happened. It may hold him back from participating as a full go in training camp and could even linger into the regular season potentially. His size isn’t great, standing at 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds, but he’ll be great for a slot spot on an NFL team.

His speed isn’t going to blow by anybody, but he’s so technically sound before the ball is thrown and when the ball is in the air. He also possesses some remarkable athleticism, being able to make people miss when they try to tackle him.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 52, Pittsburgh Steelers

“This is another pick I projected in my recent two-round mock. The Steelers need a slot playmaker after JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency. Metchie tore his ACL in December, but he could be healthy for training camp.” -Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 34, Detroit Lions

“The Lions could also think more defense here but it’s also not bad to add an extra weapon. Metchie’s field-stretching ways would fit well with D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Chark and T.J. Hockenson.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 68, Houston Texans

Fantasy impact: Rookie year

If the ACL recovery goes well, then he shouldn’t have too much of a learning curve to get used to the NFL. He ran a pro-style route combination when he was at Alabama, so it won’t be as steep of an adjustment for him as it would be for many other rookie WRs. No matter where he goes, he’s going to be an absolute gem in PPR leagues, finding ways to get open even without breakaway speed.

Fantasy impact: Career

It’s similar to what it would be for his rookie season. At his size he’ll be pretty much relegated to the slot barring some unfortunate injury stretch for whatever team drafts him. Still, his hands are so great he’ll be a solid security blanket for whatever QB is throwing him the ball.

He doesn’t have the massive upside of his college teammate, Jameson Williams, but he’ll be consistent in what he does over the middle of the field and racking up catches for PPR fantasy managers.