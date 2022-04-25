Cornerback Ahmad Gardner: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first-round picks are up in the air.

Cornerback Ahmad Gardner is likely going to be the first cornerback selected in this year's draft. In 2021, Gardner was a consensus All-American and won AAC Defensive Player of the Year. He was phenomenal in coverage and shined in big moments including the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Cornerback Ahmad Gardner: Scouting Report

The biggest strength for Gardner is his confidence. At cornerback, you must be confident and Gardner has the swagger. He is extremely physical and is not fun to line up in front of. Another big pro for Gardner is his size and wingspan. He’s 6-foot-3 with a 73 3/8 inch wingspan.

One weakness about Gardner is he can be too handsy at times, which can cause some penalties. In college, he had a tendency to grab if he got beat which could lead to holding or pass interference.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 4, New York Jets

“With the top three edge rushers gone, I think the Jets will go with the best defender available. Gardner can be a shutdown corner.” - Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 10, New York Jets

“After taking a pass rusher earlier, they come back and take the top corner in this draft. Gardner will add a nice, long corner to a defense that needs that to match up with the Bills.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 10, New York Jets

“Saleh, should Thibodeaux land in New York to be his next Bosa, can also get his version of Richard Sherman on the field in this nasty, fearless and now extremely speedy cover man to complement free-agent addition D.J. Reed.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 10, New York Jets

“The Jets jump at the opportunity to land Gardner at No. 10 overall. No. 1 cornerback instantly.”