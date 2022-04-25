NFL Draft predictions: What odds tell us about running back draft order

The running back position isn’t widely considered to be a strength in the 2022 NFL Draft. There aren’t too many year one starters, and just about every expert has the players ranked a little differently. That makes it a fun position to project which players will be drafted in what order. Here’s what the odds tell us.

No surprise, but Breece Hall is projected to be the first running back picked in this year’s draft. He’s getting odds of -250 from the DraftKings sportsbook to be the first player at his position to hear his name called on draft day. The Iowa State prospect is the kind of do-it-all running back coveted by today’s NFL teams, who only boosted his case with an impressive 4.39 time in the 40 at the Combine.

Odds makers like Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III to be an early pick among running backs. He’s got +200 odds to be the first one picked. Most analysts see the explosive Walker as someone who can step into a starting RB1 job right away, and after he lead all of college football with 89 broken tackles last season, he can burn up the field.

While Hall has much better odds than Walker to be picked first among running backs, it’s hard to predict. Because they’re different types players, teams’ draft boards could all look a little different. After those two, the odds start to get even more interesting.

Isaiah Spiller from Texas A&M has odds of +650 to be the first running back picked. After him, Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams comes in at +1800, followed by Florida’s Dameon Pierce at +2000.

