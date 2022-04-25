NFL Draft predictions: What odds tell us about quarterback draft order

Last year was a good year for quarterbacks. The same cannot be said for the 2022 NFL Draft class of signal callers. While there are a few names that stand out, this year’s group is mostly seen as a middling collection of talent. Because of the value the position carries, there’s bound to be at least a few quarterbacks taken in the first round. But who? While every draft board looks a little different in how the players are ranked, here’s what we can takeaway from the odds for which quarterback will be the first one picked.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.

You probably didn’t see Malik Willis of Liberty University as the first signal caller off the board in a lot of early season mock drafts, but the consensus around him has evolved. Willis wasn’t as sharp of a passer in 2021 as he was in 2020. However, he has elite rushing talent that makes him a dual threat. The odds for him to be the first quarterback off the board are sitting at -175.

A few months ago, most thought Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the best quarterback in the draft and most likely to be first off the board. Now, he’s got the second-best odds at +130, right behind Willis.

Desmond Ridder out of Cincinnati has +1200 odds. Another dual threat, questions about Ridder’s accuracy seem to be the biggest thing keeping him further down draft boards. Matt Corral from Mississippi has odds of +1600 to be the first one picked. Less polished as a runner, he looked like a solid passer in college. North Carolina’s Sam Howell’s odds are sitting at +2500, and after him, you’re really getting into long shot territory with everyone else at +10000 or more.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.