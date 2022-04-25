NFL Draft predictions: What odds tell us about wide receiver draft order

Every draft has its strengths and weaknesses among various position groups. The 2022 NFL Draft just happens to be loaded with wide receivers. It is a seriously good group, with players who might crack the first round in some years likely not hearing their name called until the third round this time. As for which receivers will be the first to get picked, draft boards all look a little different, which makes it hard to predict. However, we can use the odds for some insight into how the wide receiver picks might shake out.

All odds are via the DraftKings sportsbook.

There is actually quite a bit of consensus that the top two wide receivers in this year’s draft are Garrett Wilson of Ohio State and Drake London from USC. However, there’s less agreement about which of those players ranks higher than the other. As far as the odds go, Wilson is sitting at +135 to be the first receiver picked, followed closely at +150 odds for London.

Next, Alabama’s Jameson Williams has odds of +300 to be the first one picked. If not for an ACL tear in the national title game this year that will keep him off the active roster when the 2022 NFL season starts, he might have been in the mix for the first wideout taken.

The sportsbook is giving odds of +1200 for Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. It wouldn’t be a shocker to him as the fourth wideout picked in the draft, but another player who just as easily go ahead of Burks is Chris Olave out of Ohio State. With odds of +1800 to be the first one off the board, the deep threat with an impressive command of the route tree has a chance to hear his name called in the first round.

