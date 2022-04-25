When does 2022 Bowman baseball set release?

With the 2022 MLB regular season set to get underway on April 8, it is a good time to look at what baseball card sets could be on its way. In February, 2021 Topps Series 1 Baseball made its debut, which was a good start for the flagship card company for everything baseball.

But towards the end of April, collectors can get their hands on 2022 Bowman baseball, which will be loaded with a ton of the top prospects. If you are looking for Henry Davis, Marcelo Mayer, Jack Leiter, etc., this is the product for you.

2022 Bowman baseball release date

April 27

This year’s edition of Bowman baseball has two different hobby boxes, traditional and HTA jumbo. The traditional has one auto, along with 24 packs per box (10 cards per pack). As for the HTA jumbo, it comes with three autos, along with 32 packs per box (12 cards per pack).

2022 Bowman baseball has a base set with 100 cards, which is predominately veterans and rookies. Then there’s the Bowman Prospects, which has 150 cards and the first card for the stars of tomorrow. Also, there will be 11 parallels for both the base and prospects. There will also be a wide variety of colorful parallels for the Bowman Chrome Prospects, which will be in the jumbo and HTA boxes. This is a fun product to open and good way to learn about the top picks from the 2021 draft and others in the minors.