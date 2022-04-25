OT Abraham Lucas: NFL Draft scouting report

Abraham Lucas served as a four-year starter for Washington State and helped the Cougars offense reach new heights on a consistent basis under Mike Leach, but now he’s searching for a new home in the NFL.

Offensive linemen are the core of any offense because without them the team doesn’t move anywhere. Lucas showed that during his time with the Cougars on one of the most prolific offenses in the nation at times. Still, it’s unclear if he’ll be a top-end player at the next level.

OT Abraham Lucas: Scouting Report

Lucas has the ability to play anywhere on the line, but focused primarily at the tackle spot in college. Some scouts believe that the lack of top-end talent along the line from Washington State in recent history doesn’t help him out a ton in terms of draft stock. Still, he’s proven he can be a really good pass blocker. He has a lot of length at 6-foot-6 as well, helping keep pass rushers at bay. Though he has struggled a good amount in run blocking from time to time, which teams will have to weigh as they look to him to be one of the five big men in their rotation.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 56, Dallas Cowboys

“With La’el Collins gone, Lucas could compete for Dallas’ right tackle spot. He’s not a surefire early starter, but his experience at right tackle (2,862 college snaps) makes him a nice value pick this late on Round 2.” -Kiper

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 116, Denver Broncos

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 65, Jacksonville Jaguars