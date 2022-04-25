OLB Amare Barno: NFL Draft scouting report

Virginia Tech outside linebacker Amare Barno has shown he has a ton of versatility when lining up on the defensive side of the field and now he’s hoping an NFL team will take a chance on him in this month’s NFL Draft.

Barno spent three seasons at Virginia Tech, redshirting one and really certifying himself as a solid ballplayer during his 2020 season where he moved around from LB to DE. He racked up 16 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles all in just six games after missing time with an injury.

OLB Amare Barno: Scouting Report

Barno has shown he can make big plays, but he took a major step back in 2021 after his huge 2020 campaign. He seems to have a bit of a tendency to hold back instead of playing with unbridled aggression that’s needed in a linebacker or DE when making a tackle. He does have a very quick first step when rushing the passer. He’s also able to use that speed really well against a mobile quarterback, serving as a spy many times when the Hokies took on a signal-caller who was productive on the ground as well as the air. The questions remain a bit though simply because the majority of his best games were against inferior opponents, so the transition to the NFL might be difficult for him.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 72, Seattle Seahawks

“Barno was a workout warrior at the combine, running a 4.36 40 at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds. He also led all edge rushers there with a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. Seattle has to add front-seven talent in this draft.” — Kiper

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 200, New England Patriots

Sporting News: No. 210, New England Patriots