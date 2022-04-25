OT Bernhard Raimann: NFL Draft scouting report

Bernhard Raimann has taken quite a unique journey to being a first-round NFL Draft prospect. The big Austrian didn’t start playing football until he was 14 years old and came to the U.S. in his junior year of high school as part of an exchange-student program. After he graduated, he completed his required six-month service in the Austrian military before enrolling at Central Michigan in January 2018.

Raimann spent his first two years at tight end before making the switch to left tackle prior to the 2020 season. He started all but one game in his final two years as a Chippewa and allowed only one sack in 2021.

Here’s what you need to know about Bernhard Raimann heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

OT Bernhard Raimann Scouting Report

Raimann has desirable size for a left tackle — 6-foot-6, 303 pounds — but his history as a pass-catcher has given him special athleticism for the position. He’s strong and long and knows how to use his physical gifts well. His footwork has stood out to scouts as one of the best parts of Raimann’s game. He has shown eye-opening skills for someone who has spent just two years on the O-line, but that lack of experience will probably get him exposed if he’s thrown into the fire immediately in the NFL. His technique at the point of first contact needs improvement. Raimann is a work in progress, but one who has shown himself to be a quick learner and with lots of upside.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 69, New York Jets

“The Jets land a steal here in Raimann, who has a ton of upside. He gives the Jets some options at tackle, especially if Mekhi Becton’s injury concerns continue.” -McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 42, Indianapolis Colts

“The Colts need to better protect new starting quarterback Matt Ryan by replacing Eric Fisher. Why not tap into Fisher’s alma mater for help? Indianapolis can grab the high upside Austrian, who will provide a nice blend of strength and athleticism.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 52, Pittsburgh Steelers