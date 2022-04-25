DE Cameron Thomas: NFL Draft scouting report

Cameron Thomas is a defensive end that was a three-year player at San Diego State. He played in 43 games for the Aztecs and in 2021 he was the Mountain West Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Thomas played in 14 games and registered 71 total tackles with 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

DE Cameron Thomas: Scouting Report

Thomas is a player that brings a lot of versatility to the NFL. He currently projects as a 4-3 end, but he has the size that he could develop into a 3-4 end once he gets NFL training in. Thomas has enough speed to get around the edge with the physicality to shut down the middle.

The biggest knock on Thomas is that teams won’t 100% know what they can get from him because he hasn’t faced a lot of NFL talent in the Mountain West. NFL.com projects Thomas to be a solid depth piece that has the potential to eventually be a starter in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 91, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“Thomas was a big-time producer in college, piling up 11.5 sacks (tied for eighth) and 23.5 tackles for loss (second) in 2021.” – McShay

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 65, Jacksonville Jaguars

“The Jaguars landed Hutchinson early to likely play outside linebacker in their 3-4 opposite and with more pass-rush pop needed on their defensive line, Thomas is too good of a rising value to pass up here with so many picks available to them.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 62, Kansas City Chiefs