S Daxton Hill: NFL Draft scouting report

With the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner, there are a ton of questions about who will be taken where. This is the first year in a while where the majority of the first round picks are up in the air.

Former Michigan safety Daxton Hill is one of the top safeties heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. It currently looks like Hill will be drafted late in the first round. In 2021, he had 69 tackles, 11 pass break-ups, and two interceptions. Hill was named First Team All-Big Ten by the coaches.

S Daxton Hill : Scouting Report

His biggest strength by far is his versatility. He can play any position in the secondary and could be a great slot corner. He also is a great tackler as he was the second leading tackler on the great Michigan defense last season.

One weakness for Hill would be his size/length. Against some bigger wide receivers in the NFL, Hill will be at a disadvantage. Hill is also extremely risky against the pass. Sometimes he goes for the big play too much and that could hurt him in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 18, Philadelphia Eagles

“I’m a huge fan of Hill, who played mostly as a slot corner for the Wolverines last season. He could stuff the stat sheet for the Eagles, making tackles at the line of scrimmage and getting his hands on passes as a center fielder.” – Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 29, Kansas City Chiefs

“The Chiefs could easily go for a receiver to replace Tyreek Hill, but I don’t think Kansas City sees the WR position as a glaring need. At least, not to the extent the rest of us do. Instead, I have them snapping up a ready-made Tyrann Mathieu replacement.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 41, Seattle Seahawks

“Jamal Adams has been a letdown. The Seahawks shouldn’t mind going back-to-back for the secondary to get Hill’s speed, quickness, smarts and instincts on the field for them next to Quandre Diggs.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 29, Kansas City Chiefs

