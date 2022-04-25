ILB Damone Clark: NFL Draft scouting report

Through four years at LSU, lineback Damone Clark saved his best for last. Last season with the Tigers, Clark recorded 135 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss (5.5 sacks), one interception, and three pass breakups. It earned him first-team All-SEC honors, and he was a finalist for the Butkus Award. Needless to say, it also made him a standout at his position just in time for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Damone Clark: Scouting Report

Clark is a well-built, physical linebacker who punishes opponents with his sure-handed tackling ability. On tape, his explosiveness really stands out, and he’s so quick in short areas that he can erase the gap between himself and a ball carrier in the blink of an eye. Don’t overlook his lateral speed or his acceleration either. While some have knocked his play recognition and overall consistency, he made a big impression with a standout performance last season against Alabama. He had another big outing at the Senior Bowl.

Clark has the potential to be a top-end sideline-to-sideline middle linebacker, the kind of anchor teams will want in the era of athletic do-it-all quarterbacks. The thing that’s going to hold down his draft stock is spinal fusion surgery that he had in March. That could mean he’ll spend the 2022 season out of action, but once he’s ready to roll, he’ll be an asset.

Mock Draft landing spots

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 107, Houston Texans

Sporting News: No. 85, New England Patriots

“The Patriots let Kyle Van Noy go and didn’t re-sign Dont’a Hightower. Bill Belichick can work well with Clark’s strength and athleticism to turn him into a reliable leader and playmaker.“