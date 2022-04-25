 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OT Kellen Diesch: NFL Draft scouting report

We break down Arizona State OT Kellen Diesch with a scouting report heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

By DKNation Staff
Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (74) lines up during the college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils on October 8, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kellen Diesch is an offensive tackle out of Arizona State University. Diesch began his collegiate career at Texas A&M where he redshirted in 2016 and then played in 22 games for the Aggies over three seasons. Diesch then transferred to Arizona State for his senior and graduate seasons.

OT Kellen Diesch: Scouting Report

Diesch got limited playing time at Texas A&M but shined with the Sun Devils. He consistently was graded highly in both the Pac-12 and among Power 5 teams. Diesch has versatility in his game to help block in space as well as on the line.

The biggest knock against Diesch is just that he needs to get bigger if he doesn’t want to be bullied by defensive ends in the NFL. He will greatly benefit from an NFL workout and training program. While Diesch is adept at avoiding getting beaten by spin moves, he needs to add mass so that he doesn’t get bulldozed. He projects as an average backup lineman.

Mock Draft landing spots

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 109, Seattle Seahawks

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 212, Los Angeles Rams

