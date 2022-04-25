OT Kellen Diesch: NFL Draft scouting report

Kellen Diesch is an offensive tackle out of Arizona State University. Diesch began his collegiate career at Texas A&M where he redshirted in 2016 and then played in 22 games for the Aggies over three seasons. Diesch then transferred to Arizona State for his senior and graduate seasons.

OT Kellen Diesch: Scouting Report

Diesch got limited playing time at Texas A&M but shined with the Sun Devils. He consistently was graded highly in both the Pac-12 and among Power 5 teams. Diesch has versatility in his game to help block in space as well as on the line.

The biggest knock against Diesch is just that he needs to get bigger if he doesn’t want to be bullied by defensive ends in the NFL. He will greatly benefit from an NFL workout and training program. While Diesch is adept at avoiding getting beaten by spin moves, he needs to add mass so that he doesn’t get bulldozed. He projects as an average backup lineman.

Mock Draft landing spots

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 109, Seattle Seahawks

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 212, Los Angeles Rams