F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Miami Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The 2022 Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first running of this event and it is planned to take place for the next ten years. It will be a 3.362-mile circuit and the race will be 57 laps. This race was first proposed in 2018 with the intention to hold the race in 2019. That didn’t happen due to complications, but the Miami Grand Prix is finally here.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +100. Verstappen is coming off a victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+120), Sergio Perez (+1200), Carlos Sainz (+1600) and Lando Norris (+4000) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Race weekend gets started on Friday, May 6th with two practice sessions. Qualifying will be on Saturday with another practice session ahead of the race on Sunday.

Odds to win 2022 Miami Grand Prix

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen +100
Charles Leclerc +120
Sergio Perez +1200
Carlos Sainz +1600
Landon Norris +4000
George Russell +8000
Lewis Hamilton +8000
Daniel Ricciardo +8000
Valtteri Bottas +10000
Kevin Magnussen +13000
Fernando Alonso +13000
Esteban Ocon +13000
Pierre Gasly +20000
Mick Schumacher +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +30000
Sebastian Vettel +40000
Lance Stroll +60000
Guanyu Zhou +60000
Alexander Albon +80000
Nicholas Latifi +80000

