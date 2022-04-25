The 2022 Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first running of this event and it is planned to take place for the next ten years. It will be a 3.362-mile circuit and the race will be 57 laps. This race was first proposed in 2018 with the intention to hold the race in 2019. That didn’t happen due to complications, but the Miami Grand Prix is finally here.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +100. Verstappen is coming off a victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+120), Sergio Perez (+1200), Carlos Sainz (+1600) and Lando Norris (+4000) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Race weekend gets started on Friday, May 6th with two practice sessions. Qualifying will be on Saturday with another practice session ahead of the race on Sunday.

Odds to win 2022 Miami Grand Prix Driver Winner Driver Winner Max Verstappen +100 Charles Leclerc +120 Sergio Perez +1200 Carlos Sainz +1600 Landon Norris +4000 George Russell +8000 Lewis Hamilton +8000 Daniel Ricciardo +8000 Valtteri Bottas +10000 Kevin Magnussen +13000 Fernando Alonso +13000 Esteban Ocon +13000 Pierre Gasly +20000 Mick Schumacher +30000 Yuki Tsunoda +30000 Sebastian Vettel +40000 Lance Stroll +60000 Guanyu Zhou +60000 Alexander Albon +80000 Nicholas Latifi +80000

