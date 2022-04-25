The 2022 Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first running of this event and it is planned to take place for the next ten years. It will be a 3.362-mile circuit and the race will be 57 laps. This race was first proposed in 2018 with the intention to hold the race in 2019. That didn’t happen due to complications, but the Miami Grand Prix is finally here.
Max Verstappen has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +100. Verstappen is coming off a victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+120), Sergio Perez (+1200), Carlos Sainz (+1600) and Lando Norris (+4000) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.
Race weekend gets started on Friday, May 6th with two practice sessions. Qualifying will be on Saturday with another practice session ahead of the race on Sunday.
Odds to win 2022 Miami Grand Prix
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Max Verstappen
|+100
|Charles Leclerc
|+120
|Sergio Perez
|+1200
|Carlos Sainz
|+1600
|Landon Norris
|+4000
|George Russell
|+8000
|Lewis Hamilton
|+8000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+8000
|Valtteri Bottas
|+10000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+13000
|Fernando Alonso
|+13000
|Esteban Ocon
|+13000
|Pierre Gasly
|+20000
|Mick Schumacher
|+30000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+30000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+40000
|Lance Stroll
|+60000
|Guanyu Zhou
|+60000
|Alexander Albon
|+80000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+80000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.