Best bets for team to draft Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NFL Draft

Whether or not you consider former Pittsburgh Panther Kenny Pickett the top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s bound to be off the board fairly early on the first night. There are at least five teams currently in desperate need of a quarterback. And regardless of where they’re scheduled to pick in the first round, they could always swing a trade to get their man.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper had Pickett going to the Pittsburgh Steelers, calling him a player who could turn out somewhere between Derek Carr and Andy Dalton. Pickett has also had top-30 visits with the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, and it’s not unusual to see him landing with Carolina in mock drafts.

One thing’s for sure, Pickett and Malik Willis are almost certain to be the first two signal callers picked this year. Any one of these teams would benefit from having either player on board. As for where Pickett lands, here’s what the odds say.

Check out the odds and info provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Team odds

Carolina Panthers +150

Pittsburgh Steelers +350

New Orleans Saints +400

Seattle Seahawks +400

Atlanta Falcons +500

Philadelphia Eagles +2000

Washington Commanders +2500

Houston Texans +3000

Indianapolis Colts +4000

Detroit Lions +4000

Best bets

The Panthers are the team that’s been most closely linked to Pickett, followed by the Steelers. Carolina picks sixth, while Pittsburgh isn’t scheduled to make their first-round choice until No. 20. But of all these teams, the Lions could most easily nab Pickett without having to make a deal since they’ve got the second spot.

Despite the continuous links between Pickett and the Steelers in mock drafts, the two best bets here are the Panthers or the Falcons. We’ll go with the Falcons taking Pickett. The Panthers could be more inclined to take Malik Willis if they have the shot to draft the first quarterback taken in the draft this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.