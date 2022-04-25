Will RB Breece Hall be selected in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Gone are the days when NFL teams would snag running backs in the top five picks of the first round. The last running back to get picked in the top five was Saquon Barkley, who the New York Giants used the second overall pick for in 2018. Since then, no running back has been picked higher than 24th.

There’s a decent chance that no running back could hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But if there’s one player who has a shot to go on the first night, it’s Iowa State’s Breece Hall. Here are the odds he’ll get picked in the first round. Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Breece Hall, first-round pick +145

Best bet

I’d take those odds that Hall will slip into the top 32 picks this year. He’s got a nice mix of size, power and speed, and he’s shown a knack in college for making would-be tacklers look like clowns. NFL teams will value a player like that. Another factor to consider is that the last time running backs were shut out of the first round completely was 2014.

