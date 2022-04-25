Will QB Desmond Ridder be selected in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

This isn’t considered by most experts, real or imagined, to be a very good for quarterbacks coming into the pros. On most mock drafts, you’ll only see two players at the position, Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett, going in the first round. However, because of their position value, the fifth-year contract option and competition among teams to find them, additional signal callers have a way of sneaking into the top 32 picks.

Does that mean Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder could wind up a first-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft? Here’s what the oddsmakers say. Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Desmond Ridder, first-round pick -120

Best bet

He’s not as obvious a first-rounder as Pickett or Willis, but the bookmakers sure like his chances to go on the opening night. And given positional value and other factors mentioned above, that feels like the best bet here. Peter King of NBC Sports said earlier this month that one NFL general manager told him that Ridder would be one of three quarterbacks picked in the top 20.

