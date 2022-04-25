Cardinals Super Bowl odds: What Arizona needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 57

The Arizona Cardinals are just inside the top half of the NFL in terms of Super Bowl 57 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +2500, which ranks 14th in the league. Oddsmakers have the Cardinals win total set at nine, so they figure to be a fringe playoff team in the 2022 season.

The Cardinals looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through the first half of last season before things fell apart. Arizona began 7-0 but lost four of their final five games of the regular season to finish with an 11-6 regular season record. The Cardinals were blown out against the Los Angeles Rams as their year ended in the wild card round.

This offseason has not gone all that smoothly for Arizona as Kyler Murray wants a new contract. He saw plenty of high-profile quarterbacks get their pay day recently, and Murray wants to be next. He is still playing under his rookie contract and given how difficult it can be to find a franchise quarterback, it would be a shock to see the Cardinals attempt to trade Murray away.

Arizona Cardinals pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +2500

Win total: 9.0 (Over -110, Under -110)

The Cardinals have a few clear holes that need to be filled on their roster that could be addressed through the NFL Draft and increase their odds of making a Super Bowl run. Arizona could use an upgrade at cornerback and edge rusher. The importance of a high-end edge rusher has continued to increase, and it’s unfortunate Arizona will have to wait until the 23rd overall pick of the first round unless they decide to trade up. The top edge rushers could be gone by that point, so maybe the Cardinals will land a quality corner or even add to their wide receiver room on draft day.

