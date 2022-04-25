Will WR Christian Watson be selected in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft is stocked with very good wide receivers. There could be at least five picked on the first night, with plenty more hearing their names called on day two during the second and third rounds. One player who’s picking up steam in draft conversations is North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.

It’s easy for FCS players to get overlooked in the draft, especially in the opening round. But Watson has an incredible mix of size and speed—a 6-foot-4 wideout who runs a 4.36 forty. He dominated the competition in college, but he may need to polish certain parts of his game to catch on as a No. 1 wideout in the pros. Still, he’s the kind of receiver who could sneak into the first round, but will he?

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Christian Watson, first-round pick +100

Best bet

The biggest thing against Watson going in the first round is just how deep the position is this year. Guys like Drake London and Garrett Wilson are definitely going to go on night one, perhaps in the first half of the round, and teams might be more willing to gamble on Watson being there early on day two since they have plenty of other receivers to choose from in that range if they miss out. Beyond the other receivers available, there’s a bumper crop of defensive talent on the board in the first round, not to mention quarterback-hungry teams likely to reach for their guy on day one. Bet against Watson going in the first round.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.