Will QB Sam Howell be selected in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Whether you like it or not, quarterbacks have a way of sneaking into the first round of the draft. The signal callers available in the 2022 NFL Draft aren’t considered to be a blue chip group of players. Even the top two, Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis, still elicit plenty of question marks when it comes to projecting them as pros. And while those two are sure to hear their names called on the first night of the draft, that doesn’t mean they’ll be the only ones.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell was once seen as the top passer available in 2022. An uneven season last year with the Tar Heels dropped his stock, and most experts grade him as a second-round type who’ll need some time to develop in the pros, if he can. But that doesn’t mean we won’t be in for a surprise on Thursday night.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Sam Howell, first-round pick -120

Best bet

The main thing going to Howell as a first-round is just how many teams are desperate for quarterbacks. Even the teams that have a viable starter could be willing to gamble on Howell late in the first round as someone to groom behind their current quarterback.

Still, the tape is out there for all to see, and it’s a stretch to see Howell get picked in round one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.