Will QB Matt Corral be selected in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

We break down if Matt Corral will be drafted in the the first round of the NFL Draft.

By DKNation Staff
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral warms up before the 2022 Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at the Caesars Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

We can almost guarantee that we’ll see two quarterbacks picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After that, it’s harder to get a sense of it thanks to a QB class that’s got talent, but isn’t exactly jumping off the page and demanding teams to sell out to draft them.

Mississippi’s Matt Corral gets dinged for being undersized, but at 6-foot-2, he’s got a couple inches on Drew Brees. And since we mentioned Brees, Corral’s quick release will remind a lot of fans of the former Saints quarterback. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised with him getting picked by New Orleans in a few mock drafts recently.

So can he crack the first round? Here’s what the books say.

Odds

Matt Corral, first-round pick -150

Best bet

He has the tools to be a solid NFL started for a team willing to develop him, rather than throw him into the first and expect a Pro Bowl in year one. He has an impressive arm despite his size, and he can create with his legs when a play breaks down. That’s going to be attractive to teams, and he should benefit from positional value as well as so many teams desperate for a signal caller. Your best bet is that Matt Corral will be a first-round pick.

