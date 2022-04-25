Will WR George Pickens be selected in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

It’s tough to find things that draft fans and experts agree on, but one thing you’ll find easy consensus around this year is that the 2022 NFL Draft is loaded at wide receiver. But with such a talented group, there are a lot of players at the position who could end up sliding into day two.

One name to keep an eye on this year is Georgia wideout George Pickens. He’s not someone that you’ll see consistently praised by experts, but he has incredible hands and ball skills that any NFL team would value. But is that enough to get him picked in the first round?

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

George Pickens, first-round pick +150

Best bet

Pickens exploded onto the scene as a freshman, but his growth as a player seemed to stop there. You’ll see plenty of concerns, too, about his route running and overall play strength. Another factor that could hurt his draft stock a bit is that he tore his ACL last spring. He did return in time to play the last four games with the Bulldogs, and he made a big impression with a 52-yard grab in the National Championship game.

Still, we’re betting that it’s not going to be enough for Pickens to go in the first round. It’s just too loaded of a position group, and he’s the kind of player teams will be more willing to take a flyer on when day two rolls around.

