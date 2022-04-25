Ravens draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Baltimore Ravens failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, and oddsmakers project they will be a fringe postseason team in 2021. They are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the 12th best odds to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season, and their over/under win total is set at 9.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Ravens dealt with some key injuries last season including their starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed five total games including the last four as Baltimore was in the hunt for a postseason spot down the stretch. The Ravens also lost their top three running backs to season-ending injuries before Week 1, and Baltimore still came close to being a playoff team.

The Ravens made a big move at the safety position this offseason by signing Marcus Williams to a five-year contract as one of the top free agents on the market. Baltimore has not been too active in free agency outside of that big splash without a ton of significant losses. They lost offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva to retirement, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Baltimore Ravens pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +2200

Win total: 9.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

The first step on improving Super Bowl odds and the win total is simply to get healthy, because they kept losing skill position players last season. Even if the health is there, Baltimore does have some holes to fill heading into the NFL Draft. The Ravens appeared likely to land edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and not getting him was an impactful miss because Baltimore needs pass rushers right now. We’ll see if they address that need through the draft.

