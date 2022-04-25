Bills draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Buffalo Bills appear to be a franchise with staying power near the top after another impressive season as they look ahead to this fall. Oddsmakers certainly agree because DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills as the Super Bowl favorites at +650 odds with the over/under win total set at 11.5.

Outside of a midseason lull that featured three wins in eight games, the Bills played well during the regular season with an 11-6 record and won the AFC East for the second year in a row. After blowing out the New England Patriots in the wild card round of the postseason, Buffalo’s season ended in a thrilling matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

The Bills agreed to an extension with wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason and signed linebacker Von Miller to a long-term deal for two massive moves to a playmaker on each side of the ball. Diggs developed a solid chemistry with Josh Allen, and Miller has been one of the top edge rushers for years.

Buffalo Bills pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +650

Win total: 11.5 (Over -135, Under +115)

The Bills should take advantage of these years where they are expected to do great things and bring the city a Super Bowl, and they still need some help through the draft. Buffalo will not draft until pick No. 25, and they could certainly use some cornerback help. If they can get one of the top corner prospects to land to them, the Bills should be extremely thankful especially if he develops into a player who is ready to contribute right away with a ton of snaps.

