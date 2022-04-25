Panthers draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Carolina Panthers missed the playoffs for the fourth season in a row and have not won a postseason game since 2015 when they advanced to the Super Bowl. The Panthers are tied for the 24th best odds to win it all with +10000 odds with an over/under win total set at 6.

The Panthers won their first three games of the season, but that was the height of their 2021 campaign. That was followed by a four-game losing streak, and Carolina finished with a 5-12 record. Star running back Christian McCaffrey dealt with injuries and was in and out of the lineup. The quarterback position was never settled with Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and PJ Walker getting some run.

Carolina has been active in free agency this offseason as they look to fix all the holes down their roster. Wide receiver DJ Moore signed a three-year extension to his contract to keep him around a while longer, and cornerback Donte Jackson re-signed for three more years. The Panthers landed guard Austin Corbett and safety Xavier Woods to three-year deals.

Carolina Panthers pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +10000

Win total: 6.0 (Over -110, Under -110)

I apologize to Panthers fans everywhere, but your team is not sniffing the Super Bowl this season, but they can get to six wins. To get there, Carolina will need a major improvement in quarterback play because that position was a mess last season. This is not a great class when it comes to elite QBs, but it couldn’t hurt to go that route and potentially get the top quarterback and start to build toward their future.

