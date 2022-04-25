Bears draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Chicago Bears enter the 2022 season at +10000 odds to win Super Bowl 57, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bears’ win total is set at seven, with the over valued at +115 and under at -135.

The Bears did not have a great 2021 season under Matt Nagy as they finished with a record of 6-11. Chicago started three different quarterbacks under center, including rookie Justin Fields, who was drafted in the first round of the 2021 draft. Fields played in 12 games and started in 10 for the Bears.

After another disappointing season, the Bears fired Nagy and hired former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach. The Bears did not re-sign Allen Robinson and also traded Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chicago Bears pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +10000

Win total: 7.0 (Over +115, Under -135)

For the Bears to win more than seven games this season, they need to draft a wide receiver to pair with Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle, who they signed in free agency. With their first selection in the second round, the Bears should be in a great spot to get Fields a new wideout. Chicago also needs to add depth to their offensive line and a starting cornerback to play opposite of Jaylon Johnson.

