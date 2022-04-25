Bengals draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

After an appearance in Super Bowl 56, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves outside the top 10 for favorites to win it all this upcoming season. The tough schedule in front of this young squad is not giving oddsmakers too much confidence as they’re sitting at +1800 favorites to win Super Bowl 57 and over/under win total set at 10.

2021 was a historic season for this franchise. Behind comeback player of the year, Joe Burrow, the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years, advanced to AFC Championship for the first time in 33 years, and advanced to their third-ever Super Bowl. A bit of an inconsistent and confusing regular season as they would demolish the Baltimore Ravens 41-17, then lose to the New York Jets, get stomped on by the Cleveland Browns 41-16, but then beat the Kansas City Chiefs twice. The Bengals would go on to win the AFC North and finish 10-6. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon were one of the most explosive offenses of the year and will look to carry that into the 2022 season.

The most obvious need for Bengal and Joe Burrow fans everywhere was the offensive line. Including the postseason, Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times in 2021 (70!!). This was the third-most in NFL history. The Bengals have made three big signings to the line so far this offseason. Right tackle La’el Collins, right guard Alex Cappa, and center Ted Karras, prooving the Bengals are serious about protecting their franchise quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +1800

Win total: 10 (Over +110, Under -130)

A big concern for this Bengals team is the lack of depth across their roster. In 2021, they had incredible injury luck that seems almost impossible to repeat and is likely one of the reasons why oddsmakers are pretty low on them making another run. Cornerback is their most glaring need at this point in the offseason and heading into the draft. Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton were fantastic free agent signings last offseason. Eli Apple exceeded expectations and was re-signed for the 2022 season on a one-year deal. But upgrading this position and adding depth is a must if this team has a shot at making it to Super Bowl 57.

