Browns draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 odds

The Cleveland Browns walk into this season with the sixth-best odds to win Super Bowl 57, tied with the Dallas Cowboys at +1700 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Browns did not have a great 2021 season, which was marred by injury as they finished with a record of 8-9. At the time, Cleveland starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was dealing with a shoulder injury, which had a direct impact on the offense. Along with Mayfield’s inconsistent play, the Browns also released Odell Beckham Jr. midway through the season.

However, the Browns decided to make some noticeable moves on offense, acquiring Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson in two separate trades. Watson also received a massive five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract extension from Cleveland. It remains to be seen if Watson starts the season under center due to his off the field issues.

Cleveland Browns pre-NFL Draft odds

For the Browns to win the Super Bowl, they need to continue to add to their offense, specifically at wide receiver. As it stands right now, Cleveland’s top-three receivers are Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Jakeem Grant Sr.

There’s a possibility that the Browns might bring back Jarvis Landry, who was released earlier in the offseason, but Cleveland’s best bet is to upgrade the position in the draft. The good news for Cleveland is that this year’s WR class is deep. Since they do not have a pick in the first round, they would make their first pick in second round. Some guys to keep an eye on are Jahan Dotson, George Pickens, and David Bell.

