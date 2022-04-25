Cowboys draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves sharing elbow space with the league’s other title contenders. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys sit at +1700 to win Super Bowl LVII and have a regular-season win total of 10.5.

In 2021, the Cowboys made meaningful strides from the year prior. They finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, doubling their win total from 2020 and good enough for the NFC East crown. Dak Prescott put together a strong season with a career-high 37 passing touchdowns while rookie linebacker Micah Parsons garnered Defensive Player of the Year consideration. However, Dallas’ playoff run ended early with a loss in the wild-card round.

While the Cowboys return their most important players, some field-tilters departed this offseason. Wide receiver Amari Cooper left in a trade to clear salary-cap space while pass rusher Randy Gregory spurned Dallas at the 11th hour to accept a deal with the Denver Broncos.

Dallas Cowboys pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +1700

Win total: 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

The Cowboys still have some quality pass rushers despite losing Gregory during free agency, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t benefit from adding another. With their top pick not coming until the end of the first round, the top options will probably have already come off the board. Still, an upside play like Purdue’s George Karlaftis might remain available, giving Dallas the chance to shore up a defense that looked great at times during the 2022 season.

