Broncos draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Denver Broncos enter the 2022 season tied for the fifth-best odds with the Los Angeles Chargers to win Super Bowl 57 at +1600, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Denver’s win total is currently set at 10, with the over valued at -125.

The Broncos gave themselves a slight chance to make the playoffs last year, but finished the season with a record of 7-10. Denver was 7-6 after defeating the Detroit Lions 38-10 in Week 14, but proceeded to lose four straight games to end the season.

After their Week 18 loss to Kansas City, the Broncos let go head coach Vic Fangio and hired Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Then the Broncos traded for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal from the Seattle Seahawks.

Denver Broncos pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +1600

Win total: 10.0 (Over -125, Under +105)

For the Broncos to increase their chances to win the Super Bowl, they could look to add another cornerback, especially in a loaded AFC West division. Last year in the draft, they selected Patrick Surtain in the first round and he played well. Now, they could find one in the second round with the No. 64 overall pick. Roger Mccreary, Coby Bryant, and Joshua Williams could be possible selections for them.

