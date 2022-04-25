Lions draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Detroit Lions enter this season with long shot odds to win Super Bowl 57 at +15000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lions’ win total is currently set at six, while the over value is at -125 and under at +105.

The Lions went through their struggles last season, but still were competitive through 18 games. Detroit ended Dan Campbell’s first year with a record of 3-13-1, but went 3-3 in their last six games.

Detroit didn’t make many moves in the offseason, however, they did sign D.J. Chark to a one-year deal. Chark will be that explosive playmaker in the Lions’ wide receiver and is a perfect compliment to Josh Reynolds and second-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Detroit Lions pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +15000

Win total: 6.0 (Over -125, Under +105)

For the Lions to win more than six games next season, they need to get a couple of impact players on defense. The Lions’ defense only produced 30 sacks, which was ranked for third-worst in the NFL. At No. 2 overall, Detroit could take either edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux to upgrade their defensive line. They could also look to add to their secondary, which had their fair share of issues in 2021.

