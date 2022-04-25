Packers draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

Few teams enter the 2022 NFL Draft ranked ahead of the Green Bay Packers in terms of Super Bowl LVII odds. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers sit at +1000 to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, behind only two other teams. The oddsmakers have also set Green Bay’s win total at 11, strongly suggesting another trip to the postseason for Aaron Rodgers and company.

For the majority of the 2021 regular season, the Packers looked like the top squad in the NFC and perhaps the No. 1 team in the league regardless of conference. Rodgers put together another MVP performance while Davante Adams delivered his second consecutive first-team All-Pro campaign. Their contributions along with that of a play-making defense helped Green Bay to a 13-4 regular-season record and a playoff bye. An upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers derailed the Packers’ title hopes, leading to an offseason of uncertainty.

After multiple months of deliberation, Rodgers opted to remain with the Packers, signing a multiyear extension. However, Adams wanted a new start, receiving his wish in March via a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. While Green Bay managed to retain nearly all their other top players, the void left by Adams remains unfilled entering the draft.

Packers pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +1000

Win total: 11.0 (Over -125, Under +105)

The Packers enter the draft with few holes on the roster, but wideout looks problematic. That could change should general manager Brian Gutekunst invest some of his early draft capital — Green Bay has four selections within the top 60 picks — on a top pass catcher prospect or two. In a best-case scenario, a refined wideout like Ohio State’s Chris Olave falls into the 20s, but a player like Georgia’s George Pickens or Arkansas Treylon Burks could make a sizable difference as well. No rookie can feasibly replace Adams, but pairing Rodgers with high-end receiving talent seems like the smart move.

