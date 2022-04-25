Colts draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2022 NFL Draft grouped with the top half of the league in terms of title contention. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Colts sit at +2200 to take home the Lombardi Trophy and have a regular-season win total of 9.5.

For a chunk of 2021, the Colts looked likely to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Running back Jonathan Taylor broke onto the national stage, accounting for 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns on his way to first-team All-Pro honors. Meanwhile, the defense put together another strong campaign led by another All-Pro, linebacker Darius Leonard. But the team ultimately fell short of the postseason as quarterback Carson Wentz melted down during the final month and change of the regular season.

With the relationship between team leadership and Wentz irreparably broken, the Colts traded the singal-caller to the Washington Commanders for a 2022 third-round pick and a future Day 2 selection. Former MVP Matt Ryan arrived weeks later to replace him at a fraction of the cost. On defense, Indianapolis signed Stephon Gilmore and added pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Indianapolis Colts pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +2200

Win total: 9.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Despite last season going sideways for the Colts, they can realistically return to form in 2022. Adding Ryan and several pieces to the defense have given them a nice start on that goal, but the draft could also make a significant difference. Even though Indianapolis currently doesn’t have a pick in the first round, their second- and third-round selections could reinforce an offensive line that needs to replace tackle Eric Fisher and guard Mark Glowinski. Securing a successor to one or both should put the team in better position to hit double-digit wins.

