Chiefs draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

With the 2022 NFL Draft on the horizon, the Kansas City Chiefs rank among the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs sit at +1000 to take home the Lombardi Trophy and have a regular-season win total of 11.5.

After a slow start for Chiefs rooted in defensive issues and Patrick Mahomes’ turnovers, the team righted the ship to finish 12-5 and secure the AFC West crown. After throwing 10 interceptions over his first eight games, Mahomes tossed just three the rest of the way, performing as well as any quarterback over the second half of the season. Kansas City looked unstoppable in the playoffs as well until a second-half collapse against the eventual AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs made one of the biggest moves of the offseason so far, sending All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks. Kansas City added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to help offset the loss of Hill, but more receiving talent will likely come via the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +1000

Win total: 11.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

At +1000, the Chiefs can’t move much higher in the eyes of oddsmakers. However, they can remove what little doubt might exist by bolstering the receiving corps. No prospect in the draft class can realistically replace Hill, but adding a deep threat like Chris Olave or Christian Watson would probably lift the offense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.