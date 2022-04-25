Jacksonville Jaguars draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to turn things around in 2022 after a very disappointing 2021 season. Currently sitting in the bottom five to win Super Bowl 57 with +13000 odds and over/under win total at six wins.

Debacle is the only word that comes to mind when describing the 2021 season for Jacksonville. Although some (... few) memorable moments in 2021, a season finale win to end the Indianapolis Colt's playoff hopes, beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, and their first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins in London. The season was mostly clouded by Urban Meyer and finishing last in the league at 3-14. They find themselves with the number one pick for the second year in a row.

Hiring Doug Pederson to take over for Urban Meyer already puts the Jaguars in a much better place heading into next season. They also have one of the easier schedules of the season that should help turn this franchise around. The Jaguars have been aggressive in adding offensive weapons to help former number one pick, Trevor Lawrence, including Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, and Zay Jones. Travis Etienne is also expected to rejoin his team after missing his rookie year due to injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +13000

Win total: 6 (Over -120, Under +100)

Defensive is likely the biggest need for the Jaguars going into the 2022 season. Per PFF, the Jaguars finished No. 26 in sacks and No. 22 in quarterback hits. Aidan Hutchinson who enters the NFL Draft, coming off a great last season would be a fantastic addition to this Jaguars defense in 2022. Hutchinson racked up 14 sacks in 2021 during his senior season with the Wolverines. The Jaguars should also look to add offensive line help to protect their franchise quarterback and give this team a shot to secure more than six wins.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.