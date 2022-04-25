Las Vegas Raiders draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2022 season at +3500 to win Super Bowl 57, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Raiders’ win total is set at 8.5, with the over and under valued at -110.

The Raiders dealt with a ton of the field turmoil last season, but somehow managed to get into the playoffs at 10-7. Las Vegas won four-straight games to end the regular season and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild card game.

Las Vegas hired Josh McDaniels as their new head coach this offseason and then pulled off a blockbuster trade for Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams. The Raiders immediately signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract extension.

Las Vegas Raiders pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +3500

Win total: 8.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

For the Raiders to improve to their Super Bowl odds, they need to add more depth to both of their lines and need a playmaker at linebacker. With them playing in the AFC West, they will need a competent pass rush to get after Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson.

The Raiders’ first pick in the draft won’t be until the third round, but there could still be value on the board. Myjai Sanders and Sam Williams at edge or Troy Andersen at LB would be solid additions for Las Vegas.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.