Chargers draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2022 season at +1600 odds to win Super Bowl 57, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chargers’ win total is set at 10, with the over valued at -120 and under at +100..

The Chargers failed to make the playoffs last season, despite starting the year at 5-3. But they would falter down the stretch, losing five out of their last nine games. They had one more chance to get into the postseason, but lost in the finale to Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles made it an emphasis to upgrade their defense this offseason, signing standout cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year deal and traded for star linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears.

Los Angeles Chargers pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +1600

Win total: 10.0 (Over -120, Under +100)

For the Chargers to improve their odds to win the Super Bowl next February, they need to add to their defensive line with their first round pick. Los Angeles has the edge rushers in Mack and Bosa, but they need someone in the middle who can command double teams and apply pressure. One player who could fit that mold is Jordan Davis, who had a terrific last season for the Georgia Bulldogs and could be sitting there at No. 17. If the Chargers can improve on defense and get off the field, Justin Herbert might be seeing the playoffs for the first time this season.

