Rams draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Los Angeles Rams have the third-best odds to win Super Bowl 57 at +1000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rams’ win total is set at 10.5, with over valued at -115 and under at -105.

Los Angeles had a tremendous season in Matthew Stafford’s first year, which ultimately led to a Super Bowl win in February. The Rams finished the regular season with a record of 12-5 and won the NFC West.

The Rams did not make many moves in the offseason, but they did sign veteran wideout Allen Robinson to a three-year deal. Then Los Angeles traded away Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans and lost Von Miller to free agency.

Los Angeles Rams pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +1000

Win total: 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

For the Rams to improve their Super Bowl odds and repeat as champions, they need to add to their linebacker and cornerback groups. With Miller going to Buffalo, Los Angeles need to get another edge rusher, which they could get with their first pick in the third round. They also need to get another outside cornerback to pair alongside star Jalen Ramsey.

