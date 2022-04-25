Dolphins draft needs: What move would help improve Super Bowl 57 and win total odds

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2022 season at +3000 odds to win Super Bowl 57, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dolphins’ win total is set at nine, with the over valued at -110 and under at -110.

The Dolphins had a rough start last year, going 1-7 through the first eight games. However, Tua Tagovailoa would help the Dolphins win eight out of their last nine games to finish with a record of 9-8.

Miami shockingly parted ways with head coach Brian Flores after the final regular season game and hired former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Miami also traded for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, which will give them a 1-2 punch with Jaylen Waddle. They also signed Cedrick Wilson, Chase Edmonds, and Raheem Mostert to add to their offense.

Miami Dolphins pre-NFL Draft odds

Super Bowl 57: +3000

Win total: 9.0 (Over -110, Under -110)

For the Dolphins to improve their Super Bowl odds, they need to continue to add to their offensive and defensive lines. Miami signed standout left tackle Terron Armstead in free agency, which is a big signing if he can stay healthy. Defensively, the Dolphins need to get an edge rusher and backup nose tackle. The Dolphins’ first pick isn't until the third round, but they can still find a quality prospect.

